MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery in south Macon on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at the Access Loan Company at 3311 Pio Nono Ave. around 4:45 p.m.

It was reported that an armed man with a towel over his face entered and demanded money from the business.

Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away in the direction of Newberg Avenue.

The man was wearing khaki pants and a green traffic vest, with a towel over his face.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

