Man robs Macon Waffle House at gunpoint, shoots through glass

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Macon Waffle House early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office says it happened at the Waffle House at 4734 Chambers Road just before 4 a.m.

Witnesses said a man went inside the Waffle House and walked up to the cash register, put a bag on the counter, and showed a gun.

Then he turned toward the front of the building and shot through the restaurant glass. That's when he demanded cash, a news release says.

He ran off toward Harrison Road once he got the money.

No one was hurt.

The man is described as being slender. The release says he was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, dark blue pants, and had on white gloves.