WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to felony murder Friday morning.

Willie Walters, III, 20, of Perry, appeared in Houston County Superior Court regarding the murder of Donell Hawkins.

Walters along with two co-defendants attempted to rob Hawkins at the Budget Inn Motel on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 28, 2016.

During the robbery, Hawkins was shot in his chest and died from his injuries.

Walters testified at the trial of his co-defendant, Malik Golden and said that he was involved in the attempted robbery, but denied shooting Hawkins.

Golden was convicted by a jury on January 17, 2019, and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for felony murder.

Charges are pending for the third co-defendant, Kendra Tillery

Walters will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years.