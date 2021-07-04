Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man at Warner Robins Motel 6

The shooting happened on July 4, 2021.

MACON, Ga. — The man accused of murdering a man behind the Motel 6 in Warner Robins was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the Houston County District Attorney's Office.

23-year-old John Bay Gollott was found guilty by a Houston County jury after a three-day trial for killing 24-year-old Kristopher Ryan Mast on July 4, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, both Gollott and Mast were staying at the Motel 6 on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins and in rooms right next to each other.

Mast and his girlfriend got into an argument that night, and eventually, Mast left the motel room.

Gollott did not know Mast or his girlfriend, according to the Houston County District Attorney's Office, but still followed Mast to a secluded area behind the motel and fired three fatal shots with a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol: once in the neck, once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

Mast's body was found around 30 minutes after the shooting. When authorities arrested Gollott, they found a firearm in his possession that aligned with the bullets' and shell casings found at the scene.

During the investigation and his trial, Gollott claimed self-defense and claimed that Mast had tried to rob him, according to Houston County District Attorney's Office.

Later, Gollott admitted to authorities that Mast did not try and rob him but instead walked towards him like he was about to fight him.

But at the trial, the prosecution argued that Gollott provoked the dispute and Mast did not pose a threat or touch Gollott.

Eventually, the jury agreed and found Gollott unjustifiably shot Mast.