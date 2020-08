A motorcyclist was seriously hurt when the chase after he crashed into a guardrail on the Gray bypass.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the way to the hospital after a high-speed chase Wednesday night in Jones County.

According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, the motorcyclist was seriously hurt when the chase after he crashed into a guardrail on the Gray bypass. Reece says the motorcycle was stolen, and deputies found suspected drugs on the driver.