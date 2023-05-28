Man arrested in connection to person being lit on fire at Tampa gas station

The man was reportedly rushed to Tampa General Hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been arrested for throwing gasoline on another man and lighting him on fire Sunday, an update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office explains.

At 4:32 p.m., 34-year-old Earl Hargrove, Jr. and the other man got into a fight at the Mobil Gas Station on Bearss Avenue and 22nd Street in Tampa.

The altercation escalated, and Hargrove reportedly bought a small amount of gasoline from the gas station. He then poured gasoline on the man and set him on fire, deputies said.

The man who was lit on fire was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement “This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community.

The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served."

Hargrove is facing charges of aggravated battery great bodily harm and attempted murder in the first degree.