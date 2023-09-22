No one hurt after man opens fire on Gordon County deputy parked outside sheriff's office; GBI investigating

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said the scary moment happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The state's top law enforcement agency is investigating after a man opened fire on a Gordon County deputy parked outside the sheriff's office.

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said the scary moment happened around 4 a.m. Friday. A man had entered the jail lobby asking if the sheriff's office was open. The jail desk officer said it was closed and the man went to the parking lot, returned to the lobby and went back out to the lot again - this time with a gun in hand.

11Alive obtained surveillance video from the sheriff's office, which shows the man walking across the parking lot and pointing a handgun.

That's when, the sheriff said, the man fired at a deputy sitting in a parked patrol car.

A second deputy fired a single shot at the man, who laid down on the ground and surrendered, according to authorities.

The man was not shot, the sheriff said, and he was taken into custody uninjured. No deputies were hurt either.

Deputies said the 45-year-old man is from Calhoun and had last been arrested in 2020 on aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it will provide an update on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.