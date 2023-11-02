Man shot 3 times, killed early Saturday morning

Neighbors heard gunshots around 6 a.m., and the man was found dead around 8:54.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Macon Saturday morning, according to coroner Leon Jones.

Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr., 39 years old from Macon, was found at 8:54 a.m. and pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

At 5:47 a.m., Bradberry was shot three times at his home in the 2400 block of Monroe Avenue.

Deputies responding to the call to do a welfare check found the home damaged by gunshots and entered, where they found Bradberry.