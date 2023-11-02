Man shot 3 times, killed early Saturday morning

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Macon Saturday morning, according to coroner Leon Jones.
Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr., 39 years old from Macon, was found at 8:54 a.m. and pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.
At 5:47 a.m., Bradberry was shot three times at his home in the 2400 block of Monroe Avenue.
Deputies responding to the call to do a welfare check found the home damaged by gunshots and entered, where they found Bradberry.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.