ATLANTA — A man heading home was shot and killed when police said he went to the wrong apartment door.

The Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified the victim as 19-year-old Omarian Banks.

Banks body was found a little after midnight on Friday outside an apartment building on Fairburn Rd in Southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta Police said Banks started knocking on a door he believed to be his girlfriend's apartment and shortly after that he walked away. That's when police said the suspected gunman, Darryl Bynes, 32, went onto his balcony to confront Banks. Police said the two men got into an argument and at some point Bynes took out a gun and shot the victim in the neck. Unfortunately, Banks died on the scene.

Banks' girlfriend told police he recently moved in with her and may have gone to the wrong door.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, who stayed on the scene and claimed self defense. Bynes is charged with murder and has been taken to the Fulton Co. Jail.

According to officials, Bynes was denied bond. His next court date is for April 12 at 9:30 a.m.

