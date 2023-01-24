Man shot and killed at Macon fast food restaurant, suspect on the run

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Pio Nono Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mrs. Winner's located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave.

The person was shot inside a truck near the road.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The suspect in the shooting ran into the woods near the restaurant.

13WMAZ will update when additional information is made available.