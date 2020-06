MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Macon parking lot.

The shooting happened near 4376 Log Cabin Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 25-year-old Devonte Tenneyson was pronounced dead early Thursday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jones says Tenneyson suffered several gunshot wounds.

