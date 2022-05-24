GBI said that charges are pending, and that the suspect is in the hospital in critical condition.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was shot by Gwinnett County Police after they said he fired his gun at them, according to GBI reports. A K9 officer was also shot multiple times.

Officers said they were called to an "aggravated domestic incident" at Pine Lane around 10:17 p.m. on Monday, where someone was threatening people inside a home with a handgun. GBI later reported that the suspect's girlfriend was one of the victims.

The 17-year-old armed left the home before police arrived. As a result, K9 officers and the Aviation Unit responded and were able to locate the teen in a wooded area near the home, according to police.

However, as officers approached, they said the 17-year-old fired his gun, hitting K9 officer "Kai." During the gunfire, one of the officers shot back, striking the man.

Gwinnett County Police said they performed aid to the teen after being shot, and he was later taken to a hospital. He is in critical condition, the GBI said.

They said that the K9 shot was transported to a local animal hospital. The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois dual-purpose (Narcotics and Patrol) K9, who has been with GCPD for just under a year, is in stable condition.