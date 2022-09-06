'All his grandkids are going to miss him': Man shot dead in Laurens County trailer park

According to Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, it happened at the Malone Mobile Home Estates, a trailer park on the 3400 block of Highway 257.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot in Laurens County Thursday afternoon.

Alford Mason is a neighbor who has lived in the community for more than 10 years.

"It ain't just in this trailer park, it's in Dublin, it's in Waycross, it's in Macon. It's everywhere -- it's all amongst us," Mason said of the violence.

He says normally the neighborhood is peaceful, but, "We've been having trouble out of our neighbor for over a month, and today, all of a sudden, I heard a gunshot."

Brenda Willis knew Overstreet as "Bubba" and considered him a stepfather.

"I don't know what happened, just neighbors not getting along, and they were getting along just fine," Willis said.

Coroner Stanley identified the victim as 53-year-old William Overstreet. Stanley says Overstreet got into a "domestic dispute" at a neighbor's house and was shot there.

"He is going to be very, very missed by all my kids, my sister's kids. All his grandkids are going to miss him," Willis said.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Coroner Stanley says Overstreet died from his injuries at Fairview Park Hospital.