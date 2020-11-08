Man shot in the face in Warner Robins

A man said he was home alone when he heard a knock at his door. When he opened up, another man shot at him before running away.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is recovering after being shot in the face on Monday night in Warner Robins.

According to a news release from the police department, police responded to the 600 block of Maplewood Drive about a shooting around 11:30 p.m.

The release says a man was shot in his right cheek. He was taken to Navicent Health for treatment.

Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The man said he was home alone when he heard a knock at his door. When he opened up, another man shot at him before running away.

The criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.