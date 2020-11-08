Man shot in the face in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is recovering after being shot in the face on Monday night in Warner Robins.
According to a news release from the police department, police responded to the 600 block of Maplewood Drive about a shooting around 11:30 p.m.
The release says a man was shot in his right cheek. He was taken to Navicent Health for treatment.
Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.
The man said he was home alone when he heard a knock at his door. When he opened up, another man shot at him before running away.
The criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Karmon Thompson at 478-302-5380.