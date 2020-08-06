MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot in the face in east Macon early Monday morning.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he got a call about a murder just after 5 in morning.

He says a man was found shot in the face in the Fort Hill neighborhood in east Macon.

It happened at the corner of Hawkinsville Avenue and Eastview Avenue.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the victim is at 29-year-old Domimic Phillips.

Phillips was found outside of a house on Hawkinsville Avenue in the back yard, Miley says.

The Bibb County Crime Lab is on the scene investigating.

This is Macon's 28th homicide of the year. The city had 26 in all of last year.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

wmaz

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Several people displaced after fire at Macon apartments

Macon church starts in-person services

Organizers hold peaceful protest near Tattnall Square Park

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.