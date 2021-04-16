Man shot in the head in downtown Macon, woman questioned in death investigation

Deputies found a man shot in the head in a car in downtown Macon at the corner of Cherry Street and Second street

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are trying to figure out what led to a man being found shot in the head in a car in downtown Macon early Friday morning.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to Cherry Street near Second Street just before 12:30 a.m. about a man shot in the head in a white Jeep Wrangler.

When deputies got there, a 50-year-old man was shot in the head and a gun was next to him. He was taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Navicent Health where he later died.

No one else was hurt. Deputies say there was a 57-year-old woman in the car with the man when they found him. She was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigations Office for questioning.

Right now, no charges have been filed.

There is no information on what lead up to the shooting or how it happened at this time.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.