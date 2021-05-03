Man shot, killed on I-85 SB near Jimmy Carter Blvd

It happened around 3 a.m. near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed on I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County early Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The shooting left lanes closed for multiple hours during the morning commute.

Gwinnett police said they received a call regarding a shooting that had taken place on the interstate.

Upon arrival, they found the victim in a stopped car on the side of the interstate. The unidentified man was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the victim was shot at least one time. The victim also had passengers in the car at the time.

Witnesses were not able to describe the suspect's vehicle, authorities said. Police believe the shooting took place between two cars.

"Obviously these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department," The Gwinnett Police Department Public Informations Officer, Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Not only do you have the two vehicles that are involved in this shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims to these types of crimes."

This is at least the sixth interstate shooting since the beginning of the year in metro Atlanta.