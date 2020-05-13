MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at Riverwalk Apartments on 5578 Riverside Drive in Macon.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim was in his early 20s and has not been identified at this time. Jones says the call came in just before 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

