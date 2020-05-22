MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

A release says it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, near the intersection of Houston Avenue and Cynthia Avenue in Macon.

Deputies say when they got to the scene, they found two men outside on an apartment complex on Cynthia Avenue. Bibb Co. Coroner Leon Jones says 38-year-old Desmond Stevens was shot in the side, and later died at the hospital

One other person was hurt during the shooting, but they are expected to be okay.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened and there is no information about a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.