Man shot, killed on Lawton Avenue

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Macon.

Around 1:40 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 3500 block of Lawton Avenue.

They found the man shot one time in the road and Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead on the scene.

His identity is currently unknown.