x
Man shot, killed on Lawton Avenue

Deputies responded to the call around 1:40 Tuesday morning and found him dead in the road.
Police lights (Stock photo)

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Macon.

Around 1:40 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 3500 block of Lawton Avenue.

They found the man shot one time in the road and Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead on the scene.

His identity is currently unknown.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department (478-414-4090) and ask for Lieutenant January, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers 478-742-2330.

