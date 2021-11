It happened around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

MACON, Ga. — A person has been shot and killed on Rice Place in Macon.

Jones says the man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

No other information is available at this time.