MACON, Ga. — A man went to the hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The new release says it happened just before 4:48 p.m. on Huff Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found 41-year-old Romantis Clyde with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He went to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment.

No one else got hurt.

This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.