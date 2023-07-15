26-year-old man shot on Millerfield Road in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office says it happened before 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14

MACON, Ga. — In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after a man was shot on Millerfield Road in Macon.

The release says it happened on Millerfield Road, just before 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, on July 14, 2023.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a 26-year-old man suffered from a single gunshot.

The victim was sent to a medical facility.

According to the release it happened while walking on Millerfield Road.

The victim heard gunfire nearby.

He then realized he had been struck.

No suspect information was provided. The victim had no life-threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.