Police said the shooting happened Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. at Chua an Lac Buddhist temple located on Scientific Street.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A monk was shot to death at a Buddhist temple on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

Investigators said a bullet was fired randomly into the building and hit Tam Dinh Tran, 50, who was meditating inside the temple. Police said there were several people inside during the time of prayer. Another monk came in and found Tran kneeling at the altar in a praying position with blood coming out of his nose. The monk called 911 and EMS workers found Tran had been shot in his right side. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said they later found two bullet holes. One made it through the wall and hit Tran. The other was lodged in one of the building's studs.

Police are investigating the crime as a homicide but said based on current evidence, they don't believe Tran or the temple were the intended targets of the shooting.

If you have any information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

