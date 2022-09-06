Man shot to death at Laurens County trailer park

The man was taken to Fairview Park Hospital where he later died.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man died after being shot in Laurens County Thursday afternoon.

That's according to Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley.

He says it happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3400 block of Highway 257, which is a trailer park in Dexter.

So far, the victim's name has not been released.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating. We could not reach them for more details.