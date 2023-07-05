Intoxicated and uncooperative: stabbed man appears at Atlanta Airport, police say

It happened on July 5, and officers said they responded to the scene after receiving a call from dispatch around 3:45 a.m.

ATLANTA — A man was dropped off at the Atlanta Airport on Wednesday morning, with a stab wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a male individual who seemed intoxicated and was uncooperative during the initial investigation. Reports suggest that the stabbing could have taken place at a local nightclub, but these claims remain unverified.

The Atlanta Police Department is currently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Although the identity of the victim has not been disclosed, authorities have confirmed that he was dropped off at the airport, possibly seeking assistance or medical attention.