Man stabbed after fight with another man in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were sent to Forest Drive about a man with a stab wound.

The man was taken to Navicent Health where he is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

The release says the man got into a fight with another man around 2 a.m. in the area of Watson Boulevard and Meadowdale Drive.

During the fight, the man was stabbed. He did not seek medical attention immediately.

The release says detectives are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.

