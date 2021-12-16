The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputy suffered lacerations around his neck, knee and had some swelling on the back of his head.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a man was put behind bars on Wednesday after stomping on the head of a deputy and placing them in a chokehold.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Deputy Bujnovsky was called to a home in Fort Meade in reference to a man causing a disturbance. When the deputy arrived he saw Jordan Engle, 18, walking down the road.

Deputy Bujnovsky would stop his car and order Engle to stop so that the two could talk about the incident. That's when the sheriff's office says Engle told the deputy he was going home to "get something to kill you with."

After repeatedly ordering Engle to stop walking, Engle would run from the deputy and a chase would ensue, the arrest affidavit says. Eventually, the two would reach Engle's home where Deputy Bujnovsky said he tried grabbing Engle's arm.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Bujnovsky would trip and Engle would begin stomping on the back of his head four to five times. Bujnovsky would grab Engle's foot to stop the stomping but that would lead to both men falling. With both men on the ground, the sheriff's office says Engle was able to get an arm around the deputy's neck and tried choking him.

According to law enforcement, just around the time Deputy Bujnovsky broke out of the chokehold, other deputies arrived to place Engle in custody.

