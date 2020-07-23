Perry was granted bond Thursday, just days after overturning his conviction based on new DNA evidence that points to a different suspect being at the crime scene.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — 20 years after he was arrested for the murders of a Camden County couple killed in their small, rural church, Dennis Perry will be set free.

A judge granted him bond Thursday, just days after overturning his conviction based on new DNA evidence that points to a different suspect being at the crime scene.

Perry’s release stipulations suggest he is to have no contact with victims, family of victims or GBI witnesses. He is to avoid Rising Daughter Baptist Church and not have firearms or ammunition in his possession. He will be released on his own recognizance.

For 15 years the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain remained unsolved, but in 2000 Perry was arrested after the case was reexamined. In 2003, he was convicted of the murders and sentenced to two life sentences. Perry agreed not to appeal his two life sentences in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table. He has always maintained his innocence.

No physical evidence linked Perry to the crime scene, so the state built its case largely around the testimony of a now-deceased Camden County woman, who the jury and defense were not told was interested in, and would later receive, a large reward. She testified Perry, who had dated her daughter around the time of the murders, told her was going to kill a black man who didn't let him borrow money.

Perry’s legal team, Georgia Innocence Project and King & Spalding, says new DNA evidence proves he is not the killer. In April, his team filed an Extraordinary Motion for a New Trial Based on New DNA Evidence. In May the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopened the Swain murder case. Last week Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted Perry a new trial.

“There was a pair of unique eyeglasses recovered from the scene that were believed by investigators to have belonged to the killer, which had two hairs stuck in one of the hinges," Scarlett wrote in his order granting Perry a new trial. "Mitochondrial DNA testing conducted on the glasses prior to Perry’s trial in 2003 excluded him as a possible contributor to the hairs. All evidence at trial was circumstantial in nature."

The court found that new DNA evidence is so material that, had it been introduced at his trial, it probably would have produced a different verdict.

“The new DNA evidence reliably links another suspect, Erik Sparre, to the key piece of physical evidence found at the crime scene: a pair of unique eyeglasses that investigators long believed to the killer,” Scarlett wrote.

Sparre has not been charged in the case. The GBI's investigation is ongoing, and no new arrests have been made.

Perry is expected to be released shortly from Coffee Correctional Facility. First Coast News has a crew outside the prison and will be updating this developing story.

