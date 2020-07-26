Man turns himself in after 1 injured in Sandersville shooting

Marquez D. Little turned himself in to the Washington County Jail this for felony warrants in connection to the shooting.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — A man is in custody after turning himself in on Sunday afternoon in connection to a shooting that left one person injured earlier that morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Sandersville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr Avenue behind the Kaolin Plaza around 4 a.m.

They found a victim on the ground who was shot in the lower leg.

Marquez D. Little turned himself in to the Washington County Jail for felony warrants in connection to the shooting, the post says.

"We would like to thank the Criminal Investigation Division of the WCSO in facilitating this arrest," the post said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

