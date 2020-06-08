Man upset about missing $5 sets off fireworks at Monroe County home, deputies say

Shakeem Grant later turned himself in to the Monroe County Jail.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A man is charged with setting a fire to a Monroe County home by lighting fireworks Wednesday.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it started when Shakeem Grant got upset with people in the home over missing $5.

They say it happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Rumble Road.

Witnesses said Shakeem Grant confronted them after getting upset about the $5. They said they asked Grant to leave, but he tried to start a fight outside.

Moments later, people heard fireworks go off at the front of the house, the release says.

Deputies saw smoke coming from inside the home and shattered glass from the front door. The county fire department put out the fire.

Grant was not there when deputies arrived, but later turned himself in to the Monroe County jail.