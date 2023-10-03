Man wanted after robbing a north Macon gas station at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted for a robbery at a north Macon gas station, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Circle K Store on 4001 Northside Drive.
The man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. He ran from the store after the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.