Man wanted after robbing a north Macon gas station at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted for a robbery at a north Macon gas station, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Circle K Store on 4001 Northside Drive.

The man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. He ran from the store after the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the robbery.