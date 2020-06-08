Man wanted for Connecticut double murder turns himself in

On Monday, a news release from the US Marshals said Russell Smith was still on the run was last known to be near Central Georgia

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A man wanted for a February double murder in Connecticut has turned himself in.

On Monday, a news release from the US Marshals said Russell Smith was still on the run was last known to be in Henry County, Georgia.

The national press release noted there was a $5,000 reward for him.

Authorities say Smith's associates and friends contacted the US Marshals on his behalf for him to surrender.

He turned himself in at 7 a.m. Thursday to the Bloomfield Police Department In Bloomfield, CT.

"The U.S. Marshals and the Bloomfield Police Department are happy to announce Smith is in custody and it was an uneventful arrest," the release says.

According to a news release, the murder happened Feb. 22 outside Elizabeth’s Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield, CT.

It says Smith is the main suspect, and that he killed two brothers – Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer.