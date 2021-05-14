Man wanted for murder in Atlanta arrested in Oklahoma

ATLANTA — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex down the road from Greenbriar Mall in March was arrested in Oklahoma this week.
The Atlanta Police Department announced an arrest in the death of Roosevelt Wood, who was found dead with "several apparent gunshot wounds" on the afternoon of March 29 at the Cascade Glen Apartments on Campbellton Rd. in southwest Atlanta.
Warrants for the suspect were obtained last weekend, the department said, and the suspect was taken into custody in Nichols Hills, Okla. He is expected to be extradited back to Atlanta.
"The Atlanta Police Department is thankful for the hard work of all the officers, investigators, and law enforcement agencies involved in the apprehension," the department said in a statement, "as well as their dedication to continuing to make our streets safer."