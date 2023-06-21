A warrant is now out for the arrest for Amir Thomas, who police described as armed and dangerous while also having "violent tendencies."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are searching for a man they said threw a 4-year-old child out of a moving car after getting into a domestic dispute with the child's mother.

Police responded to The Park at London apartment complex in Ellenwood around 9:30 a.m. on June 12 in reference to a domestic dispute. After they got there, a woman claimed that 24-year-old Amir Thomas hit her while she was holding her infant.

During the altercation, the woman alleged Thomas stole her money and phone and proceeded to drive away with her 4-year-old child in the car.

As Thomas drove toward the front of the apartment complex, police said he threw the kid out of the moving car. Police said the woman sustained injuries from the altercation and the 4-year-old had injuries to their mouth.

A warrant is now out for the arrest for Thomas, who police described as armed and dangerous while also having "violent tendencies." He faces charges for kidnapping, aggravated assault, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), and theft by taking.

Thomas also has a warrant out for his arrest out of several other Georgia counties, as well as another state:

He is wanted out of Rockdale County for theft by receiving stolen property.

He is wanted out of Newton County for theft by taking, battery, and third degree cruelty to children.

He is wanted out of Paulding County for failure to appeal - obstruction of law enforcement.

He is wanted out of Lancaster County in Nebraska for disturbing the peace.