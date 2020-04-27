HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who fled Houston County deputies over the weekend was arrested Monday morning.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office says Cherokee Graham was arrested without incident and is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
Graham ran from deputies twice over the weekend.
He was first pulled over for a traffic stop and ran away.
Deputies found him, but Graham later left the hospital after being taken to Houston Medical Center after complaining of medical issues.
RELATED: Houston County Sheriff's Office searching for man who fled from deputies twice
According to Houston County Jail records, Graham is charged with:
- theft by taking
- giving a false name/birthdate/address to officers
- escape, a felony
- violation of superior court probation
- four counts of obstruction of an officer, all misdemeanors
- DUI of alcohol
- ran red light
RELATED HEADLINES
Standout Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Henry County
19-year-old arrested for shooting, killing pregnant stepmom in Macon
Bibb investigators arrest third person in Napier Avenue murder
Bibb deputies arrest 2 in Napier Avenue murder
FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.