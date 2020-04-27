HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who fled Houston County deputies over the weekend was arrested Monday morning.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says Cherokee Graham was arrested without incident and is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Graham ran from deputies twice over the weekend.

He was first pulled over for a traffic stop and ran away.

Deputies found him, but Graham later left the hospital after being taken to Houston Medical Center after complaining of medical issues.

According to Houston County Jail records, Graham is charged with:

theft by taking

giving a false name/birthdate/address to officers

escape, a felony

violation of superior court probation

four counts of obstruction of an officer, all misdemeanors

DUI of alcohol

ran red light

