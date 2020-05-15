MACON, Ga. — A man and woman suspected of killing a Macon man are now charged with murder.

According to a news release, they are connected to the death of 51-year-old Randall Head.

Head was last seen leaving his home on April 25 and a family member reported him missing on April 27.

Crews working behind the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet found his body on April 30. His cause of death was later determined to be a stabbing.

Bibb investigators said they were looking for 38-year-old Jeremy Bryant and 43-year-old Shelia Weeks in connection to his death on Monday.

RELATED: Bibb investigators looking for two suspects in missing Macon man's death

BSO

Thanks to the help of a Crimestoppers tip, investigators located Bryant and Weeks on Thursday night and they were arrested.

The release says a tip was called in saying that the suspects were hanging out around Spring Street at the I-16 overpass around 7 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Weeks and Bryant siting under the I-16 bridge.

Bryant tried to run away, but investigators arrested him shortly after a brief chase.

Weeks was arrested without incident.

BCSO

They were both taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Investigations to be interviewed, then to the Bibb County Jail.

Weeks and Bryant are charged with murder, concealing the death of another person, and stealing a car.

They are being held without bond at this time.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about this case call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Update: Death of Macon man found behind Ollie’s being investigated as homicide

RELATED: Body of missing Macon man found behind Ollie's Bargain Outlet

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.