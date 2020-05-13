MACON, Ga. — A Macon man and a woman are facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found with its collar squeezing its head.

According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to a home on Winton Avenue Friday for an animal cruelty case.

The deputy met with two officers from an unnamed agency who told him that 34-year-old Fabian Scott and 32-year-old Lashawn Wall own a Bulldog-Lab mix.

They told the deputy that the dog was taken to the animal hospital where a cord was found embedded around its neck compressing the jugular veins so hard that the dog’s head was swollen and its eyes bloodshot.

According to the report, the person said the dog’s collar was never adjusted as it grew older and it started digging into its skin.

“The flesh around the neck became necrotic and putrid,” the report says.

The deputy tried to contact the owners, but no one answered the door at the time.

Warrants were then issued for Scott and Wall’s arrest.

Scott and Wall were both arrested on Wednesday and charged with cruelty to animals.

