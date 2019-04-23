The man accused of shooting a UGA student and robbing another has been captured. Athens-Clarke County Police made the announcement Tuesday morning.

They are planning to release more details at a press conference this morning.

Police said the first robbery happened off-campus at the Milledge Place Apartments. The second one, where the student was shot, happened at a nearby bus stop outside of the Milledge Place community.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but the Lacrosse player is expected to make a full recovery.

Though authorities have not yet identified the 22-year-old student, tweets from both the Cambridge High School athletics and lacrosse team account identified him as Tate Prezzano, a 2015 graduate of the Milton, Georgia school. Both posts asked for prayers for Prezzano and his family.