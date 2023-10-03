Manhunt underway in Twiggs County after man crashes into ditch trying to speed off from deputies

Chief Deputy Buddy Long said the man is wanted out of Atlanta on several felony charges.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after crashing into a ditch in Twiggs County during a chase, according to Chief Deputy Buddy Long.

Twiggs deputies attempted a traffic stop between 7 and 8 a.m. on Friday at Mile Marker 27 on I-16 East for a speeding car with four people inside.

The driver tried to speed off but crashed into the ditch. The driver left behind his license and they were able to determine that he is wanted in Atlanta for armed robbery, aggravated assault and several other felonies.

The three passengers in the car had no warrants and were released. The man is a black male, between 22 and 23 years old and was last seen wearing all black.

The manhunt is currently ongoing around the interstate, Hamlin Floyd Road and the Hill Brown Road area as well as on Lake Valley Road.

GSP helicopters and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units are there assisting with the search.