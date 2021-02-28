Manhunt underway after shooting leaves south Georgia deputy in critical condition

Troy Arthur Phillips remains at large and an active manhunt is underway by multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement officers.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and another was injured after a shooting Saturday night in south Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), a Seminole County deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on two suspects driving in a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag for reckless driving.

The men refused to stop and a chase ensued. One has since been identified as Troy Arthur Phillips.

The GBI said the men refused to stop and a chase ensued. A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies. Seminole County deputies returned fire, they said.

The chase continued into Decatur County where deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspects went to a Decatur County home and attempted to gain entry by shooting through the door, the GBI said. The homeowner returned fire and the suspects left the home.

As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and surgery where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The suspects took off in their truck and eventually crashed into a wooded area, the GBI said. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter responded to assist in the search.

One of the two suspects, Brad Phillips, 41, was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, the GBI said.

The GBI said that if anyone comes in contact with the suspect, not to approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous. They said contact 911.