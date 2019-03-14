Right now the hunt is on for a Jones County man accused of attacking his wife with a knife.

Investigator Kenny Gleaton says they got a call Wednesday night that the wife of John Wayne Childers had been cut.

It happened at their home off Jones Mill Circle near Highway 18.

She's since been treated and released from the hospital.

Deputies tracked Childers with dogs, but lost him Wednesday night. U.S. Marshals are helping with the search.

Investigators say Childers was just recently released from prison and the Department of Corrections website shows he served time for aggravated assault in the past.

Gleaton says he faces aggravated assault charges and will likely have his parole revoked.