A body was discovered floating in a west Georgia lake. Deputies say he had a gunshot wound to the head

The sheriff's office got a call about a possible body floating in West Point Lake.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A body was found floating in a Georgia lake on Monday and when authorities recovered it, they saw the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were called to West Point Lake around 5:23 p.m. to reports of a possible body floating in the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road, they said on Tuesday.

Once the body was discovered, and upon further investigation, they identified the man as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell of Newnan, Ga.

The sheriff's office said the body would be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for an autopsy.