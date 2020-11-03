MARIETTA, Ga. — A K-9 officer sniffed out a makeshift rolling drug store on Sunday evening, which resulted in a major drug bust, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

McPhilamy said that K-9 Officer Atos and handler Officer Johnson were on patrol on Sunday evening when they observed a 2014 Ford F-150 truck making what he called "odd maneuvers" as they appeared to be trying to avoid their marked police vehicle.

When Johnson pulled behind the truck and ran its license plate through his computer, he discovered that the plate came back suspended, McPhilamy said.

As a result, Officer Johnson initiated a traffic stop on the Ford. When the truck's driver, 44-year-old Edrichus Sykes of Atlanta, got out of the F-150, Officer Johnson discovered that he had methamphetamine in his pocket, McPhilamy said.

At that point, McPhilamy said, the officer asked the truck's passenger, 37-year-old Desire Scarpa of Suwanee, to get out of the Ford.

The canine officer performed an "open-air sniff" of the unoccupied truck, alerting on it for the presence of additional narcotics, according to McPhilamy.

McPhilamy said a search of the truck yielded the following items: 40 psilocybin mushrooms, 3 crack pipes, 7 bags of crack cocaine (12g total), 3 bags of methamphetamine, 4 bags of heroin, 4 fentanyl patches, 3 digital scales, 32g of marijuana, 5 MDMA pills, 1 bag of brown crystals (suspected to be ketamine), 19 clonazepam pills, 5 cetirizine pills, 4 methocarbamol pills, 1 sevelamer carbonate pill, 14 diphenhydramine pills, 9 zolpidem pills, 1 hydrocodone pill, 7 oxycodone pills, 11 tramadol pills, 1 trazodone pill, 2 sumatriptan pills, 39 quetiapine pills, 4 sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim pills, 1 guaifenesin pill, 4 dextroamphetamine pills, and an additional 15 unidentified pills.

In addition, there was a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Glock 36 and a Hi-Point C9 rifle in the truck.

When Scarpa was searched, McPhilamy said, two bags of crack cocaine and a Hi-Point C9 pistol were found in her possession.

Both were arrested, McPhilamy said. He said that Sykes is being held on a $50,000 bond, facing 12 felony and two misdemeanor charges.

McPhilamy said that Scarpa was also taken into custody and is being held on a $10,000 bond. She is facing one felony charge of possession of cocaine and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

