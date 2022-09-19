Marvin Hogan was barricaded in a home where deputies were trying to serve a warrant on him.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff in Hall County ended Monday morning with the arrest of a child molestation suspect, the sheriff's office said.

A release from Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said deputies had gone to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

The warrants were for a suspect, 40-year-old Marvin Hogan, who was already on pre-trial release for charges of sexual battery on a child, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

When the deputies arrived at the home, the sheriff's office said Hogan "refused to exit the house and barricaded himself in the basement."

"Hogan was armed with a handgun and told deputies he would kill himself if they entered the house," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect told deputies he had other weapons in the residence."

Negotiations were initiated but stalled around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said before SWAT team members arrived on scene.

At that point the negotiations again began to progress and "deputies were able to talk Hogan into exiting the residence."

"He turned himself in without authorities using any force," the sheriff's office said. "The incident ended just before 6 a.m."

Hogan was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be booked into Hall County Jail upon his release.