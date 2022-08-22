There are reports of multiple victims, with at least two individuals confirmed dead, according to Pam Gay, the York County Coroner.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are responding to a mass stabbing in Hopewell Township, York County.

The stabbing occurred Monday night at the first block of Firebox Court. The first call to police came at 7:15 p.m., according to Ted Czech with York County Office of Emergency Management.

There are reports of multiple victims, with at least two individuals confirmed dead, according to Pam Gay, with the York County Coroner's Office.

The York County coroner is currently on the scene.

At least two helicopters have been called to the scene. Police are currently describing the incident as a "mass casualty stabbing."

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene and investigating.