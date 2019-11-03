The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two men on gun and drug possession charges.

According to a release from the office, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, members of the SWAT Team, United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant on the 2000-block of Liberty Church Road on Thursday around 3 p.m.

RELATED: Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port

They say methamphetamines, heroin, powdered cocaine, a variety of guns, ammunition and a large amount of cash were all seized during the search.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

As a result, the office says they arrested 54-year-old Kelvin Henry and 49-year-old Larry Randall Maurer.

Henry is charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and theft by receiving stolen property.

Henry also has a felony-probation violation hold.

Maurer was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

RELATED: 900 lbs. of pot confiscated in NW Minnesota

Both are being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Henry is without bond, and Maurer is being held on a $4,050 bond.

The release says both men resided at the Liberty Church Road address they searched.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Bibb County Sheriff's Office