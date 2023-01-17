'On video at all 3 locations': Men caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Warner Robins gun shop

Right now, Lieutenant Eric Gossman says the men in the video have not been identified.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A string of burglaries targeting three gun shops in Warner Robins,

unidentified thieves making away with at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition.



Patrick Young says he woke up to a call at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

When he got to his business, he found a car, still running, lodged inside.

Store security footage capturing a burglary from 10 different angles.



"They had to climb over the vehicle to exit the building, but they did make two trips. they got off with 13 handguns, some boxes of ammo and one of the guys slipped and fell in the store and his phone fell out of the pocket and was left behind,” he explained.

Those 13 guns, some of the most expensive in the store.

"The average gun was $500 and we did have some custom guns in here that were $1,500, $1,700 but they targeted, specifically, this case and they took everything in the front row," he said.



Young says the two men seen on camera carried the items by hand-- dropping some in the street, even tossing a handgun in the trash that was later recovered by the police.

Young's spot wasn't the only one burglarized -- items were taken from Oakridge Arms. The thieves went to Chuck's Bait and Tackle but did not get inside.



"These people who committed this, there's two people for sure. They're on video at all three locations,” Lieutenant Eric Gossman said.

Lieutenant Eric Gossman with the Warner Robins Police Department says though the men are on camera, it doesn't exactly make it a big break.

"It can make it easier, except that the vehicles that were used were stolen," he told 13WMAZ.

"What would be the message that you would give to people that may attempt to do it again?” 13WMAZ reporter Caleesha Moore asked.

“Do dumb things, win dumb prizes," Patrick Young responded.



In Georgia, possession of a stolen firearm can be a felony.

The punishment carries a prison sentence of 5 years.

Right now, Lieutenant Gossman says the men in the video have not been identified.

The police department is investigating if similar incidents have happened in surrounding counties.