Teens identified as two found shot to death near Gwinnett County lake

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police Thursday morning identified two teens as the victims found shot to death on Lake Drive in Snellville.

The Gwinnett County Police Department identified the victims as 17-year-old John Pendrack of Snellville and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds of Conyers.

According to a map, Lake Drive runs right along Norris Lake. Police responded to the call around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the motive is "still under investigation" and currently there is no information about a possible suspect.

"Detectives have been working through the night and the investigation is ongoing," Gwinnett Police said in a statement. "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers."

CrimeStoppers Atlanta can be reached at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.