2 men take bags of chips, beer in Macon convenience store robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find two people who robbed a Macon convenience store early Monday morning.
A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened just before 1 a.m. at the Houston Avenue Grocery Store located at 4315 Houston Avenue.
Two men reportedly went inside the store and took a case of beer and some bags of chips.
The release says one of the men then showed a gun when they were on the way out and told an employee not to follow them.
That's when they men ran away.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.