2 men take bags of chips, beer in Macon convenience store robbery

Two men took beer and bags of chips from Houston Avenue Grocery Store, then they showed a gun on the way out

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find two people who robbed a Macon convenience store early Monday morning.

A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened just before 1 a.m. at the Houston Avenue Grocery Store located at 4315 Houston Avenue.

Two men reportedly went inside the store and took a case of beer and some bags of chips.

The release says one of the men then showed a gun when they were on the way out and told an employee not to follow them.

That's when they men ran away.

No one was injured.